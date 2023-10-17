Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani breaks a prop while filming Garba sequence; Checkout

Palak Sindhwani, who gained fame for her portrayal of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is frequently spotted having a good time on the show's sets. The actress keeps her fans engaged on social media platforms with posts featuring her gorgeous pictures and some funny videos from behind the scenes of her popular sitcom. Recently, Palak Sindhwani dropped a video wherein she is seen breaking a dandiya-type prop while shooting for a Garba sequence.

Palak Sindhwani shares hilarious Garba clip

Palak took to her Instagram stories and posted a Garba snippet which is a BTS from her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is seen dazzling in a red and white-hued lehenga choli in the video. It begins with the actress grooving to a festive song along with her co-star. As she lifts up the prop in her hand, it breaks. The cameraman is seen capturing the entire scene. Beneath the story, Palak wrote, “Itna energy se nachooo ki props tutt jaye (Dance with such an energy that props break down).” She also added laughing and red-heart emoji to her text.

Here’s a look at Palak Sindhwani’s Instagram story

Before this, Palak Sindhwani shared a clip where she was having a gala time with the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the video, actors such as Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha), Navina Bole (Bawri), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta), Sachin Shroff (Taarak Mehta), Sharad Sankla (Abdul), Kavi Kumar Azad (Dr. Hansraj Hathi), and Ambika Ranjankar (Mrs. Komal Hathi) were seen taking up the trendy Saiyyan challenge with Palak. As per the trend, they were supposed to sing the song Saiyyan by Kailash Kher.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of audiences since it first aired in July 2008. It has an ensemble cast consisting of Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, and many more. In recent times, it has come under a lot of controversies due to the exit of Shailesh Lodha after his fallout with the production house.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his Neela Telefilms banner. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV.

