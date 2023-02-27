Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor Shailesh Lodha spotted at Mumbai airport; PICS

Shailesh Lodha is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor won the hearts of the audience with his acting prowess. In the show, Shailesh starred opposite Neha Mehta. Many know Shailesh is an ace poet, actor, comedian, and writer. Shailesh has also maintained an active social media presence and keeps fans updated regarding his whereabouts. He also pens beautiful poems on social media and flaunts his talent.

Today, Shailesh Lodha was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to an unknown destination. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor was kind enough to greet the paparazzi and was all smiles as he posed for the pictures. Shailesh sported a white casual sweatshirt and blue denim jeans as he was spotted at the airport.

Take a look at Shailesh Lodha's PICS here-

Shailesh Lodha's exit from TMKOC:

Shailesh Lodha essayed the narrator in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and also the 'fire brigade' of his best friend Jethalal's life, who always helped the latter during his uncalled life issues. Shailesh was a part of the show since its inception and bid adieu to the sitcom last year in 2022. The decision apparently was a result of growing differences between him and the makers. Post his exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into the show to play the character of Tarak Mehta.

On the personal front, Shailesh Lodha is married to Swati Lodha, and the couple has a daughter Swara.

Shailesh Lodha's professional life:

Shailesh Lodha started his career in showbiz with the show Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in Comedy ka Mahamukabla. He went on to work as Taarak Mehta in the sitcom series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2022. His other shows include, Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! And Waah Bhai Waah.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.