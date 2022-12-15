Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society in search of Popatlal

Bhide gets angry that he can’t find Popatlal anywhere and then decides to check Sodhi’s house. He realises that it’s locked and he comes down and questions Gogi why didn’t he mention that his house was empty as there’s no one inside. Gogi tells that even he wasn’t aware of that as he’s been with him since he returned back home. Madhavi nods in agreement. Sodhi and Roshan come to the compound and question Bhide why did he ask Abdul to lock the gate. Bhide explains what Popatlal did and they both get shocked. Komal and Haathi also come out and question Bhide if he found Popatlal.

He denies and asks Sodhi if he knows anything about Popatlal. Gogi answers saying no and Bhide gets suspicious of him and question why is he answering and asks if he’s hiding something. Goli covers up for Gogi and Taarak supports them which calms Bhide down. Bhide tells that he has never been this hurt and Sodhi yells Popatlal’s name and asks him to come out. Bhide questions him if he’s acting because he’s the one who actually hid Popatlal. Sodhi gets angry at him and says that he wouldn’t try hiding Popatlal at all and would fight Bhide if needed. Bhide apologises and calls everyone to come out.

Bhide pleads the entire society to help him

The other residents also come out and he folds his hand in front of them and pleads them to help him search for Popatlal as he has lost a relative because of him and asks them not to betray him. His friends get emotional and Bhide declares that they won’t search their respective houses but will search others’. Haathi says he can understand and they all search for him. Anjali tells Taarak she felt guilty when Bhide was pleading. Taarak hopes Popatlal is safe until next morning. Their efforts go into vain as they can’t find Popatlal.

