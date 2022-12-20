Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society learns about Bhide’s complaint against Popatlal

Madhavi and Sonu get shocked learning about Sudhakar and his entire family and goons coming to Gokuldham Society. Bhide asks them not to worry as Inspector Chalu Pandey has agreed to find Popatlal before 9am. They both get shocked and ask if he filed a complaint against Popatlal. Bhide says he did file a case against him and they get shocked at his statement. Sonu says that Popatlal considers her as a daughter and he’s a part of their family. Madhavi also feels bat at her husband’s decision and says that he shouldn’t at least informed her before and says he shouldn’t have taken this step.

Bhide says there’s only one way to get Popatlal on time so that he can present him in front of his uncle. The police come to the society and everyone wonders why is the police here and come out. They question Chalu Pandey’s arrival. Sodhi asks if he’s here for a break so he can drink tea with them. The inspector gets angry and asks them to stop bickering because he’s not here to enjoy. Bhide says that he is here as he called the police as his uncle is coming to the society with his goons.

Bhide and Inspector’s deal

Sodhi says that’s a good thing. Babita also agrees and tells that with what she knows, Bhide’s uncle seems like an angry person so it’s good the police are here for his protection. Chalu Pandey informs them that they are in search of Popatlal. Everyone gets surprised and question Bhide about the same. He agrees and they all get disappointed at him. Taarak points out he should’ve asked them. Bhide says he was put in a position like this, he had no other option. Sodhi says he wasn’t in a desperate situation. Bhide says he is not aware of how his uncle is. Taarak mentions that Bhide did a mistake. They convince him to take his complaint back. Inspector tells they had a deal. Bhide explains that if he takes his complaint back then either one of them will go to jail.

