Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Goli spills chutney on Bhide’s scooter; Singhs celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Sodhi , Roshan , and Gogi wake up and pray to their Lord, Guru Nanak on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. They decide to go to Gurudwara and just then, Madhavi, Sonu, and Bhide enter the house and wish them a happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. Madhavi asks if today is the entire day they’ll celebrate grandly to which Roshan gives an insight that the preparations for this Jayanti start the day before.

Sodhi mentions how the Gurudwara is also decorated days before and talks about how Guru Nanak was their first Guru and believed in equality. Bhide points out that having a Guru is very important and tells he just got an idea for what quote to write on the board. Bhide writes it on the board and Roshan compliments him for such a beautiful quote. A glimpse of how the beautiful and worldwide celebrated festival Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated. Then, Bapuji searches for his glasses and Jethalal helps him. Bapuji keeps his leg on top of the sofa and the glasses fall from his dhoti.

The Singhs offer prasad to everyone

Jethalal thinks it fell from the top and informs the same to Bapuji and they wonder how’s that possible. Sodhi and his family enter the house and wish them a happy festivity. Jethalal and Bapuji are given extra prasad. Goli takes the breakfast and spills the chutney on Bhide’s scooty. Bhide comes and gets shocked and questions who did that. Goli lies that even he was wondering the same. Bhide sees that they’re hiding the food and yells at them. Sodhi comes and tells Goli to always tell the truth. Roshan gives them prasad and Goli asks for more. Roshan gives him. the Singhs go to Taarak’s house. They wish them a happy festival and Taarak asks if he can take some more prasad for his boss. They agree to give. Anjali finds junk food in Taarak’s bag and gets upset at him. Roshan asks her to let go as it’s a good day.

