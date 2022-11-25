Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Haathi helps stall Taarak’s boss

While Madhavi informs Jethalal and Taarak that Taarak’s boss left their house in a hurry to meet him, Bhide on the other hand calls and informs Haathi that Taarak’s boss left his house, so he needs to help him stall the boss. Komal also learns about this and decides to help Haathi. Taarak and Jethalal insist the auto man to drive the rickshaw faster.

Taarak asks him if he doesn’t believe in helping someone when they’re in rush and in need of help. The auto driver asks them to get down as he doesn’t like driving cranky passengers around. Taarak and Jethalal apologize to him and ask him to drive at his own pace but the driver refuses to do so. Haathi greets Taarak’s boss and Komal takes him inside the house in an attempt to make him eat samosas. He is taken inside and Haathi pretends to treat him as he looks stressed.

Taarak and Jethalal get a lift from a stranger

Taarak’s boss pleads with him to let him go and meet Taarak. Komal points out that it might not be a great idea as Taarak needs mental rest as well. Haathi agrees. After eating kachoris, Taarak’s boss gets up and starts to leave. Taarak and Jethalal ask for a lift from a stranger and he agrees to drop them at Gokuldham Society. Abdul comes on time and tells Taarak’s boss to sign in the register as he hasn’t. Komal goes along with the lie and apologizes to Bhide for taking a guest into their house without him signing the register. Taarak’s boss is taken to the office to stall. Bhide informs Taarak and Jethalal about the same but Jethalal’s battery dies and they panic. Bhide decides to call Tapu Sena to play cricket with Taarak’s boss as Taarak had mentioned his boss’ liking towards the game.

