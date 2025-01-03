Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Dayaben returning to Gokuldham? Popatlal predicts THIS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms and has hooked audiences for more than a decade now. Ever since the audience's beloved character Dayaben has taken an exit from the show, the viewers have been patiently waiting for her return. Now once again the makers have dropped a hint about Dayaben's return to Gokuldham society. Yes!

It all started when Popatlal called a surprise meeting to reveal prophecies generated by AI and left the residents of Gokuldham Society stunned. While some predictions brought smiles, others left everyone on edge. Popatlal's AI successfully predicted that Bawari would get married to the love of her life. He also said that Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi will start her own business and Pinku will land his dream job.

Then came the jaw-dropping moments. Popatlal ominously hinted at Bhide losing his respected position as Gokuldham's secretary. He also revealed, "Bapuji (Champaklal) uper jane wale hai (Bapuji will go up)."

Popatlal then dramatically announced that new members would soon join the society. The final revelation he mad was Dayaben, the garba queen of Gokuldham, would return.

Watch a glimpse of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's episode here-

As Popatlal has predicted this, it will be interesting to see when will audience's beloved Dayaben returns. The makers have not announced the return of Disha Vakani.

Recently in an interview, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi also told News18 Showsha that he hopes some miracle will bring back Disha and delight the viewers.

For the uninitiated, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in September 2017 and hasn’t returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since then. It’s been a long seven years since she’s been absent from the show, but the makers haven’t replaced her yet.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, and Mandar Chandwadkar in pivotal roles, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

