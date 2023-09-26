Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal backs Shailesh Lodha's 'servant' comment

It seems like controversies pertaining to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are not drying down any time soon. The show has been in the news for a couple of months. Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the character of Roshan in the show went all out against the makers when she revealed about facing sexual harassment on the sets of the show. She also revealed that the cast is not treated with respect by the production team. Shailesh Lodha turned heads when he decided to quit the show abruptly. He also dragged the makers to court for non-payment issues and now he revealed yet another detail about his exit from the show. In an interview with Lallantop, Shailesh revealed that producer Asit Modi was miffed by his appearance on a poetry show. He mentioned that Modi used objectionable language and also revealed that he would often refer to the team as his 'servants'.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal backs Shailesh Lodha's statement

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has backed Shailesh's statement and reacted to the same via her Instagram stories. She shared Shailesh's statement and wrote, "Agar Shailesh ji jaise senior actor ko aisa sunna padta tha to zara sochiye hum jaiso ne kya kya suno hoga aur sehan kiya hoga". (If a senior actor like Shailesh ji had to hear this, imagine things that people like us had to hear and tolerate)

Have a look at Jennifer's Instagram story below

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and controversies

Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and controversies have become synonyms. The show has been surrounded by many controversies lately. Apart from Shailesh Lodha, many other actors have quit the show and have mentioned being treated with disrespect on the sets of the show. Monika Badhoriya who played Baawri in the show mentioned that the team was insensitive when she lost her mother. Priya Ahuja Rajda who played the character of Rita Reporter in the show revealed that people on the sets told her that she is a part of the show only because of her husband Malav Rajda as he is the director of the serial. Raj Anadkat who played Tappu was said to have a tiff with Dilip Joshi, however, the actors declined the buzz. Sachin Shroff was roped in to replace Lodha while Nitish Bhaluni replaced Raj as the new Tappu in the show.

