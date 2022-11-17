Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal decides to seek Taarak’s help

Jethalal’s Gada Electronics gets an International business offer and Nattu Kaka re-schedules the meeting time to 11:30 AM. Jethalal questions why he postponed the meeting timings and Nattu Kaka reminds him subtly about his laziness. Jethalal once again thinks of asking for his best friend’s help by requesting him to join the next day’s meeting as he knows English fluently and can be their translator. On the other hand, Taarak Mehta has a meeting with his not so favourite and naggy boss.

Anjali’s call interrupts their meeting and leaves the boss a bit irritated but what makes him more annoyed is when Taarak gets another call but from Jethalal this time, even though his boss had warned him about not breaking the ‘no calls’ rule. Jethalal wondered if the call was cut by mistake calls Taarak again. Taarak’s boss gets enraged but asks him to pick up the phone. Taarak informs Jethalal that they will talk later. Taarak’s boss sternly tells him not to take a leave the next day no matter what as it’s an important day to be at work.

Jethalal informs Bapuji and Taarak about the good news

When Taarak questions what’s the occasion, the boss informs him that his presence is required to book the itinerary for his wife’s kitty party. After the meeting, Taarak must finish the previous 2 days' reports, re-check the files, and then submit them. Taarak then informs Jethalal that he’ll talk later in the house. Jethalal goes to Bapuji and informs him about the good news about the international offer and asks for Taarak’s help. Bapuji points out how blessed he is to have Taarak as his best friend and feels proud of his son’s success. Later, Jethalal informs Taarak about the requirement of his presence for his company as he is proficient in English. Sodhi and Anjali also join in this happiness.

