Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal fails to keep up his promise, Bhide gets upset

All the men except Jethalal sit in Abdul’s soda shop and talk about how Jethalal hasn’t paid the cheque yet. Iyer and Popatlal support Bhide while Taarak and Sodhi try to defend Jethalal. Bhide explains how he will resign if Jethalal doesn’t back with the cheque from his shop and will write on the notice board about how irresponsible Jethalal is. The rest assured him that everything will work out.

Jethalal comes down and Bhide asks him for the cheque. Jethalal gets shocked when he realizes that he forgot and tries to justify by saying that he spoke about the cheque to Nattu Kaka the first thing when he entered the shop. Bhide gets furious at him and asks him to pay the penalty and yells at him. Everyone leaves the soda shop but Taarak stays back with Jethalal and reminds him that the day isn’t over as it’s not 12am yet so they can get the cheque from the godown.

Taarak and Jethalal come up with an idea

Jethalal exclaims that he didn’t even think of this because he was under stress but then refuses to go inside his house to get the godown key because that way, Bapuji will get to know that he forgot the cheque. Taarak suggests he call Bhaaga and Nattu Kaka to ask them to get their spare key. Jethalal mentions how it’ll be late by the time they go to their shop’s godown and come back and he fears that they won’t make it back on time so he decides to take Bhide. On the other hand, Bhide vents his frustration on Jethalal. Taarak and Jethalal enter Bhide’s house and ask him for Sakaram’s keys as they need to get Bapuji’s medicines. Bhide refuses to give and instead agrees to go with them after a lot of manipulation from Jethalal.

Also read: Jethalal forgets to pay the maintenance cheque, Bhide gets furious