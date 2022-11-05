Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal forgets to pay the maintenance cheque, Bhide gets furious

Jethalal gets a call and Bapuji asks who is it. Jethalal replies that it’s Bhide’s and tries avoiding his phone but Bhide calls again. Bapuji asks him to pick it up but Jethalal picks it up and cuts the call informing him that he’s having breakfast. Bhide calls Jethalal again and the latter tells him that he’ll get his iron box later in the evening and disconnects the call.

Bhide wonders why he is lying and decides to get the penalty from Jethalal no matter what and if not, he will resign from his job of being a secretary. Bapuji goes out and meets Bhide who informs him that Bhide didn’t pay the maintenance cheque. Bapuji reminds him that Jethalal gave the cheque. Bhide informs him that didn’t write the date properly. Bapuji asks him to call Jethalal and ask about the iron box.

Bapuji learns about Jethalal’s lie

Bhide calls Jethalal and the latter tells him that he’ll give the maintenance cheque but he couldn’t talk about the banner in front of Bapuji as he would yell at him. Bapuji yells at him through the phone and barges into his house and yells at Jethalal. Jethalal tells he was going to give but decided to give on the last date because of Bhide’s taunts. Bapuji yells at Jethalal. Bhide warns him to give the cheque on time or pay the fine or else he will resign from his post. Madhavi worries about Bhide and Jethalal. Bhide comes home and informs her about what happened. Jethalal calls Bhide and questions him why he told Bapuji. Bhide says he couldn’t lie to Bapuji. Bhide threatens him by saying that he’ll write that he’s irresponsible on the society’s board. Jethalal warns him not to do anything like that as he’ll give him the cheque.

