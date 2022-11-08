Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gives the cheque to Bhide; Popatlal asks for proof

Jethalal , Bhide , and Taarak are on the way. Bhide stops at a medical shop and asks him to get his medicines for Bapuji. Jethalal tells him that the medicines that he requires are only available at certain shops so he states that they need to go to a shop near his shop. Bhide takes them to a medical shop near his shop but then Jethalal mentions to him that they need to go to his shop as he forgot his wallet there. Bhide gets angry but takes them there.

Jethalal and Taarak rush into the store and after a few minutes, Bhaaga comes running out and asks Bhide to come in as Jethalal is calling him. Bhide rushes in worried but Jethalal hands over the cheque to him and Bhide gets angry at him for lying and deceiving him into coming to the shop. Taarak asks him to take the cheque as it’s not even 12am yet. Bhide feels bad to learn that even Taarak is involved in the plan. Bhide decides to run before 12am but Jethalal and Taarak stop him.

Bhide accepts Jethalal’s cheque

They convince him to take the cheque and Jethalal asks Taarak to take a photo of him giving the cheque to Bhide. Later, Bhide takes it and decides to not take drop them back but Jethalal sits into the scooter forcefully and Taarak tells him that they’re not at fault and then Bhide agrees to drop them. They come back home and Jethalal apologizes for the delay and asks Bhide to inform everyone that he gave the cheque and goes back to his where. Bapuji questions Jethalal for coming back home late. Jethalal tells him what happened and Bapuji warns him to not repeat this behaviour. The next morning, Popatlal gets angry at Bhide for not taking the penalty from Jethalal. Bhide asks him to let him talk and announces that he received the cheque. Popatlal refuses to believe. Bhide calls Madhavi and asks her to bring the cheque that’s in his white colour kurta. She gets shocked and informs him that she put the kurta to wash.

