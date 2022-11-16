Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kachoris to make up the fight

Bapuji’s search for his spectacles’ cover seems endless when he also searches for the newspaper. Jethalal tries to help him but only fails in doing so. Jethalal’s favourite neighbor Babita comes to deliver the newspaper claiming that the delivery person delivered it to them by mistake. This makes Bapuji’s day as he had been cranky since morning, although Jethalal’s day also seems to have started on a good note. Anjali Mehta is known for coming up with novel diet recipes for her beloved husband, Taarak Mehta .

There have been days when Taarak has successfully dodged eating the healthy diet food by purposely forgetting the lunch box and was ready to do it again when Jethalal stops him in the compound for a friendly talk. Anjali taunts Taarak yet again for forgetting the lunch box and hands it over to him. Jethalal who later interprets which situation he has put his best friend into offers him kachoris to make up for it. Whether an employee working a 9-5 job is better or being the boss himself has been a debatable topic.

Jethalal gets a business deal

Taarak and Jethalal argue over the same and state their pros and cons. After their argument, Jethalal reaches his shop and informs Bhaga about one of the customer’s complaints. Bhaga explains how he misunderstood the gift was for his wife but it was actually for the customer’s girlfriend. Nattu Kaka says it was gold as extramarital affairs aren’t good. Jethalal gets an international call and decides to meet a businessman from Kenya to secure a huge deal.

Also read: Sodhi and Tapu Sena accused of robbery