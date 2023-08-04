Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta explores Dubai with mom; pics to awaken your inner travel junkie

Munmun Dutta rose to fame with the role of Babita Iyer with the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Currently, the beautiful actress has taken a break from the show to explore the exotic locations of Dubai with her mother. The mother-daughter duo is having all the fun in the country and the latter even took to her social media account to post some beautiful pictures from the ongoing tour. She enjoys keeping her fans updated with the latest updates in her life.

Munmun Dutta’s mother first International trip

Munmun Dutta’s trip to Dubai has become even more special as it is her mother’s first international trip. She took to her social media to express her excitement, writing “ Surprised maa with her first international trip.” While the actress has been on many international trips this one became more special with her lovely mother by her side. She took her mother to some of the best and most famous places in Dubai. The mother-daughter duo is enjoying a luxurious stay at the Palm Jumeirah resort in Dubai. They are doing all the tourist things from eating and shopping to posing in front of all the famous places. They had fun exploring places like Dubai Creek, Dubai Frame, Gold Souk and others.

Check out her latest pictures from Dubai

Apart from being a talented actress, Dutta is also a fashionista and her loyal fans have always admired her for her keen and impeccable sense of style. Even on this trip, Dutta made sure to keep her fashion game on point by wearing all elegant and stylish outfits. During her visit to Abu Dhabi’s Louvre Museum, she posed in a goofy style wearing a floral blue dress with a white pair of sneakers. The 35-year-old also went for some comfortable looks with some colour-coordinated outfits. She kept it all classy with the floral and geometric prints with fans going gaga over all of her gorgeous looks.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress also went ahead to thank the staff of the luxurious resort for giving them a comfortable and unforgettable experience. The beautiful actress thanked them for making them feel at home in a foreign country. The 35-year-old wrote in her Instagram post,” It could not have been better than this for my mother’s first-ever International trip. I would love to come back and stay again. Sending all the love.”

Munmun Dutta’s professional carrer

Munmun Dutta is currently seen in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and her character Babita went on to become a household name. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not SORRY,' Karanvir Bohra responds to Soundous Moufakir after she accuses him of objectifying her