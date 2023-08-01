Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Dayaben to replace Disha Vakani? Asit Modi spills

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 15 glorious years. The show continues to tickle the funny bones of thousands of audience making it one of the most popular and most-watched television shows. Recently, the show has been making headlines for the much-anticipated return of Dayaben to Gada Parivaar. Disha Vaka who is seen in the role of one of the most popular characters of the show, Dayaben is rumored to be returning to the show soon. Now, producer Asit Modi opened up about her return. Here's what he said.

Disha Vakani's Dayaben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

In 2017, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave and hasn't returned to screens yet. It was recently reported that after a prolonged absence, Disha Vakani's iconic character, Daya Jethalal Gada, is set to make a comeback, bringing joy and laughter to millions of viewers. However, there's a twist. Disha Vakani might not be reprising her iconic role. In an interview with ETimes, Asit Modi dropped a bombshell by revealing that auditions are currently underway to find a new face for the much-adored character. He said, “The audience of the show has been patiently waiting to see their favorite Dayaben back on the show. The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part."

New actress confirmed for Dayaben's role?

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Asit Modi kept the hope alive in the audience's hearts that they might get to see Disha Vakani on screen as well. He clarified, “I always have a positive approach towards life and as they say, anything is possible. So, while I hope Disha returns to the show, I have started auditioning actresses for the part. Disha is enjoying her family life and I respect her immensely for her contribution to the show.”

For the unversed, Asit Modi himself promised that he will bring back Disha Vakani to the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 15 years, and to mark the occasion, the producer said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

