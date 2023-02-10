Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nitish Bhaluni roped in to play Tapu in Asit Kumar Modi's show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gone through major changes, which also include popular actors quitting the show. Popular actor Raj Anadkat who essayed the role of Tapu (Tipendra Jethalal Gada) was also not seen in the show for a while. Putting end to all the speculations, Raj recently confirmed his exit from the show through his social media handle.

Now after several months, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have finally found the perfect actor to essay Tapu in the longest-running sitcom. Nitish Bhaluni will be now seen essaying the role of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada in TMKOC. As reported by ETimes TV, Nitish has commenced the shoot and will soon be introduced on the show as the new Tapu. However, the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi and Nitish have not yet commented on the same. For the uninformed, Nitish Bhaluni has been a part of a daily soap titled 'Meri Doli Mere Angna.'

For those unversed, the character was previously played by Raj Anadkat, who joined the show in 2017 following the exit of Bhavya Gandhi – the original Tapu. Raj announced his decision of quitting the show in December, which brought an end to a five-year-long association.

Apart from Raj Anadkat, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception also took a midway exit.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.