Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sidhwani treats fans with her latest fun-filled post; CHECK

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwanin is among the well-known actresses in the telly industry. Along with impressing the audience on-screen, Palak has also maintained an active social media presence where she often treats her fans with interesting reels and glamorous pictures.

Palak Sidhwani shares new funny reel with fans:

Palak Sidhwani recently posted a funny reel on Instagram mimicking one of the popular dialogues from the show by Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi. In the video, the actress gave a glimpse of how her mood is while she is travelling on an early morning flight. She captioned it as, "Haha, Relatable?!" with relevant hashtags. Sidhwani is quite active on Instagram with her stories, posts, and reels and has a following of around 1.9 million users.

Check out her Instagram reel here:

Palak Sidhwani’s journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu, played by Palak Sidhwani has positioned herself as one of the finest and famous actors in the television industry. She has garnered immense applause for her acting skills and enjoys a massive fan following. Sidhwani joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 after Nidhi Bhanushali left the show, and since then, she has been receiving lots of love and support from the viewers.

It was definitely not a cakewalk for Sidhwani to replace Bhanushali as Sonu in the show, yet with sheer determination and hard work, she proved herself as a versatile actress.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, also abbreviated as TMKOC, is one of the highly-rated Indian sitcoms produced by Asit Kumar Modi and is primarily based on Duniya ne Oondha Chashmah, a weekly column written by Taarak Mehta that used to publish in Chitralekha Magazine.

TMKOC came on air in 2008 and is telecasted on Sony SAB TV. The show is also digitally available on SonyLIV. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed over 3500 episodes and is also highly watched on Sony PAL’s and Sony SAB’s YouTube channels. Moreover, due to the demand for old episodes of the show, the makers decided to start a separate channel on YouTube under the name ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’

Over the span of 15 years, the sitcom has ushered in a unique space of comedy where the middle-class lifestyle of Indians got more rational representation, unlike other sitcoms. The fact that the characters of TMKOC also represent diverse Indian cultures and ethnicities has managed to garner a gigantic fanbase for itself. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has always managed to be among the most-watched shows in India.

