Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal and Bhide fight over marriage alliance

Madhavi asks Bhide to ask his relatives if a reporter won’t work as a groom. Bhide explains to her that he tried but they’re very strict about finding a groom who is a teacher only. He goes back and talks to his uncle and aunty. They ask him to find for an eligible bachelor even if there’s one in the society. Popatlal overhears their conversation and gets happy but his emotions are soon crushed when Bhide replies to them saying that there is no one in the society.

Popatlal gets upset hearing this and the relatives ask Bhide to take care of finding a groom for their daughter Vidya. Bhide asks them not to think about it as he’ll handle it all. Popatlal waits until the relatives leave the house and barges into Bhide’s house and questions why didn’t he take his name for the proposal. Bhide informs him that they only want a teacher as a groom. Popatlal questions him why and Bhide says that everyone in their family is a teacher and they prefer a teacher as a groom.

Popatlal tries to manipulate Madhavi

Popatlal gets adamant and asks him to at least share the number of his uncle as he’s very good at convincing. Bhide refuses to do so and declares that his uncle is very strict and no one can change his mind. Madhavi agrees to this. Popatlal tries to snatch Bhide’s phone in an attempt to find Vidya’s number. Bhide gets angry and pushes him. Popatlal later calls Bhide and lures him out of the house through a fake order. While Bhide goes out, Popatlal meets Madhavi and emotionally manipulated her into giving Vidhya’s number. Bhide catches him red handed and yells at him.

