Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal asks Taarak and Anjali to save him from Bhide

Bhide asks the shop owner next to Abdul’s whether he saw Popatlal get out of the society. He says no and then Bhide questions if he’s in his shop and he replies saying no. Bhide still barges in and checks his shop. Madhavi and Abdul ask him what is he doing. He says he won’t let Popatlal go no matter what. Popatlal reaches Anjali and Taarak Mehta’s house and gets anxious. They ask him what happened and he asks them to save him.

They get worried and ask whom does he need saving from. Popatlal closes the door and tells that Bhide is searching for him with a stick to hit and yell at him. Anjali gets shocked and asks why’s Bhide doing that. Taarak asks Popatlal what did he do to anger Bhide. Popatlal explains the entire situation and they get angry at him and tell he shouldn’t have done that. He says that he was just trying to solve his marriage problems. Taarak points out his mistake.