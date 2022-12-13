Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal asks Taarak and Anjali to save him from Bhide
Popatlal runs away from bhide and asks Anjali and Taarak to save him.
Bhide asks the shop owner next to Abdul’s whether he saw Popatlal get out of the society. He says no and then Bhide questions if he’s in his shop and he replies saying no. Bhide still barges in and checks his shop. Madhavi and Abdul ask him what is he doing. He says he won’t let Popatlal go no matter what. Popatlal reaches Anjali and Taarak Mehta’s house and gets anxious. They ask him what happened and he asks them to save him.
They get worried and ask whom does he need saving from. Popatlal closes the door and tells that Bhide is searching for him with a stick to hit and yell at him. Anjali gets shocked and asks why’s Bhide doing that. Taarak asks Popatlal what did he do to anger Bhide. Popatlal explains the entire situation and they get angry at him and tell he shouldn’t have done that. He says that he was just trying to solve his marriage problems. Taarak points out his mistake.
Bhide, Madhavi, Abdul and Tapu Sena search for Popatlal in the garden. Popatlal begs Taarak and Anjali to help him by binding him in their house. Bhide decides to check Taarak’s house and rings their doorbell. Popatlal gets scared and Anjali asks him to hide under the office table. Taarak opens the door and Bhide enters in and ask Taarak and Anjali if they saw Popatlal and then inform why he’s searching for him. Bhide tells that Popatlal crossed all his limits and because of that his uncle cut all ties with them. Anjali and Taarak get shocked and tell whatever Popatlal did was wrong and he should apologise. Bhide declares that he wants to punish him and asks them to inform him when they find Popatlal. Bhide asks Taarak to promise and tell Popatlal isn’t in their house. Taarak tells he won’t promise and if he’s doubtful he can check himself. Bhide and Madhavi leave thanking them. Taarak asks Popatlal to seek Bhide’s forgiveness.
