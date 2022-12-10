Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal escapes from Bhide

Bhide storms off angrily to Popatlal’s house. Popatlal locks his house and gets paranoid. Bhide yells at Popatlal to come out and the latter thinks he should switch off the light to make it look like he’s not home but then realised that it’s too late and if he switches it off then, Bhide will get to know he’s home. Bhide declares that he’s going to break the door and Madhavi stands in front of him and tells him that he won’t let him do this.

He asks her not to come in between and Sonu points out that if he breaks the door then all her friends will taunt her saying her father broke someone’s house’s door. Bhide backs out from the plan and yells to Popatlal that he knows he’s in there. Popatlal thanks Madhavi and Sonu silently for stopping him. He decides to get into the apartment using a spare key.

Popatlal escapes Bhide

He goes to Iyer and Babita’s house and asks them for Popatlal’s spare key as there’s a leakage happening in the house and he wants to fix it and Popatlal asked him to do it. Iyer wonders why didn’t Popatlal call him. Bhide asks him to give the key fast and they give it. He returns back but by then Popatlal is in the balcony trying to tie a cloth so he can climb down into Iyer’s balcony. Goli calls Popatlal to ask about the situation and Bhide picks it up and asks why’s he calling. They notice Popatlal in the balcony and get shocked. Gogi tells Bhide that they called to ask about the situation. Bhide cuts the call and tries to find Popatlal in the house but he doesn’t. Popatlal climbs down into Babita and Iyer’s balcony and Bhide comes to his balcony to check. He gets upset that he couldn’t find him and leaves the house locking his door from outside from Sonu’s lock so he can’t open it and enter the house. He makes sure to even lock the balcony door from inside.

