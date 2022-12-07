Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal figures out a way to meet Vidya

Bhide’s anger towards Popatlal for trying to manipulate Madhavi into giving Vidya’s number doesn’t subside. Madhavi also gets upset and Bhide wonders why is Popatlal behind Vidya’s number and alerts Sonu that Popatlal might try to take the number from her as well. She questions why would he do that and Madhavi explains how obsessed he is to get Vidya’s number. Popatlal calls Goli and Gogi to his house and asks them to go to Bhide’s house and get Bhide’s uncle’s number or Vidya’s number.

They agree to do that and reach Bhide’s house and start talking to him. Bhide informs them that Sonu isn’t home and then they tell him that they want to talk to him about a new app they want to install on his phone for his own benefit. Bhide reminds them that he is their teacher so he’s very much aware of what they’re trying to do now and states that he knows Popatlal set them up for this. They agree and tell him there’s nothing wrong in giving the number and Popatlal will handle it if anything goes wrong.

Popatlal ideates to meet Vidya

Bhide agrees and writes an apology letter to Popatlal with the number in it and sends it through them. They happily deliver it to Popatlal and the latter gets furious reading the letter that states that Bhide’s never going to give the number and gives the police’s number instead of Vidya’s. Goli and Gogi console him and suggest he call the school in which Vidya teaches as usually, the village has only one school. Popatlal gets excited and calls the office to do that and they schedule an appointment with her through the peon stating that they want to write a report on the school. They get ready to leave for the village to meet Vidya and Popatlal can’t contain his excitement.

Also read: Popatlal and Bhide fight over marriage alliance