Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal finally meets Vidya; Bhide’s uncle gets furious

Gogi and Goli suggest Popatlal to buy some flowers so he can give them when he goes to greet Vidya. Popatlal points out that they're more dramatic and eager than him and then enters the school and the peon welcomes them. Popatlal gets impatient trying to wait for the class to get over so he can meet Vidya and talk to her. Gogi and Goli ideate for ways to make Popatlal and Vidya meet as the former cannot reveal his original identity. He gets into his main character feels while he awaits Vidya's arrival.

Vidya comes out of the class room as soon as the bell rings and Popatlal gets smitten by her. He approaches her and she tells him that she’s aware he’s the teacher the peon told wanted to meet me. He informs her that he’s a journalist from Toofan Express. She gets confused and tells him that she thought he was a teacher. Popatlal informs her that people won’t give an interview if they learn he’s a journalist. She mistakes him for a reporter who’s here to write about the school but he asks personal questions and she gets confused.

Bhide’s uncle learns about Popatlal’s proposal

He informs her that he’s here to talk to her regarding marriage and tells her that it’s unfair he won’t get a chance for a marriage proposal just because of his profession and educates her about the importance of journalists. She tells him that this matter is beyond her so she needs to consult her parents and asks him to leave. Bhide’s uncle learns about this and gets furious at Bhide. He calls Madhavi to ask about Bhide’s whereabouts as he can’t reach him. She informs him that he isn’t home. He asks her to make him call back as soon as possible and she wonders what must’ve happened that uncle is this angry.

