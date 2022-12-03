Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal meets an astrologer

Popatlal gets upset after the proposal gets cancelled as the stars in their horoscope didn’t align. The women console homa bs Popatlal feels bad for his ill fate and cribs about how the proposal got cancelled even before he met them. Bhide comforts him but Popatlal still continues to stay grumpy.

To his benefit, Anjali gets an idea and suggests that he should talk to an astrologer. Popatlal is hesitant but then Anjali convinces him to go there as he’s a family friend. Popatlal agrees and gets impatient to meet the astrologer. Anjali tells him that he can go there immediately and Popatlal leaves to meet him hastily. He gets scared when he hears the astrologer telling another person that he should not marry anyone for another year.

Bhide’s relatives come home

Popatlal doubts whether he’ll have to face the same thing. But the astrologer informs him that after two days he’ll get more marriage proposals, and asks him to work harder and not give up as his birth chart is very fortunate. Popatlal goes to Anjali and Taarak’s house and informs them about the good news but Taarak frowns at him for getting bitter guard as a gift rather than something sweet. Popatlal points out that he got whatever Anjali likes the most as it is because of her that he got an opportunity to meet the astrologer. He then goes to Bhide’s house and talks to him. After which, Popatlal leaves and Bhide’s relatives enter the house and explain to him that they’re searching for a groom for their daughter. Bhide thinks of Popatlal but the relatives stay adamant about the groom being a teacher.

Also read: Bhide and Madhavi get romantic