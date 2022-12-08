Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal reaches Shivganga; Bhide apologises to him

Bhide repents about yelling at Popatlal and tells Madhavi that he wants to go to the latter‘s house to apologise. Madhavi says that this is a great idea and he leaves to meet Popatlal. Bhide bumps into Abdul in the society compound and tells him that he’s going to meet Popatlal. Abdul informs him that he’s not in the house as he left the society in the morning. Bhide decides to check up on Bapuji as Jethalal is not in town. Abdul informs him that even Bapuji isn’t in the house. Bhide returns to his house.

Popatlal, Gogi, and Goli have fun on their journey and can’t wait to reach the village Shivganga but they make a quick stop to have lunch. Bhide calls Popatlal and the latter gets scared. Gogi and Goli ask him to pick up the call. Popatlal picks up and Bhide apologises for yelling at him and asks him to come home for lunch. Popatlal thanks him for the offer but lies saying he won’t be able to make it as he’s busy. The ladies buy vegetables and question Roshan why’s she worried.

Roshan and Komal suspicious

Roshan says she’s worried as Gogi went out with college friends she doesn’t recognise. Komal also mentions that Goli is in a blood donation camp. They wonder if their kids lied and decide to call them and cross-check. Goli and Gogi get phone calls from their respective mothers and they get paranoid, but then lie efficiently. The other ladies assure them that the kids aren’t lying about their whereabouts. Roshan hopes that’s the case. Popatlal, Gogi, and Goli hop in the car and are enroute to Shivganga. They reach the village and decide to ask the locals about Sudhakar, who is Bhide’s uncle to know what kind of person he is. Gogi suggests that he should buy something for Vidya. Goli points towards a flower shop and Popatlal blushes.

