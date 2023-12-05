Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi issues statement amid ‘Boycott TMKOC’ trend

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular longest-running shows on Indian television. The show and the cast have been in the news this year for several reasons. One of them is speculations around Daya Ben, essayed by Disha Vakani returning to the show. Given her long absence from the show, netizens started trending ‘Boycott TMKOC’ on social media. Now, producer Asit Modi has issued a statement.

Asit Modi’s statement on Daya Ben’s character in TMKOC

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi issued a statement in which he clarified that Daya Ben’s character will be back and that the show is not going off-air. The statement reads, “I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap.”

Speculations about Daya Ben’s return

Previously, speculations surrounding Daya Ben’s character suggested that the show would continue without her. But, Asit Modi put all rumors to rest when he confirmed that the hunt for a new actress to step in Disha Vakani’s shoes is on and the character will return to the show. He also mentioned that Vakani might return.

Now, it seems viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are disappointed as the character hasn’t returned yet. So, they took to social media and started the trend ‘Boycott TMKOC’. This led many to believe that the show might go off air soon.

Why did Disha Vakani leave?

In 2017, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave and hasn’t returned since then. She welcomed her daughter that year and in 2022, she welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Since her exit from the show, she has not made any television appearances.

