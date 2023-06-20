Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi REACTS to case filed against him

The feud between Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah escalates to another level as the Powai police registered a case against the show's producer Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani (Project Head) and Jatin Bajaj (Executive Producer). The actress who essayed the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi took the legal route to claim justice and had lodged a complaint against Asit Modi, Sohail and Jatin last month. On June 19, the police took action and booked the three accused under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Jennifer.

Asit Modi reacts to the FIR filed against him:

Today (June 20), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi released a statement reacting to the FIR filed against him, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. He said, "We deny all allegations and have given our statement to the police. We are not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation; hence no further comments".

Jennifer's comment on the FIR registered against Asit Modi:

Pinkvilla reached out to complainant Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and she exclusively shared her reaction to the FIR file against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj. The actress stated, "I was called to the police station yesterday (Monday, June 19) evening. I reached there at 7:30 PM and I was there till 12:30 AM, and finally, the FIR has been registered. I've been told by the cops that they will call me whenever they need any information next. The law will take its course, whatever I could do, I have done. Mainly, the FIR has been registered because it was stuck for the past many days, and that's a huge thing."

What happened so far?

The recent controversy surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who accused the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, of repeatedly making unwelcome sexual advances towards her. Jennifer also raised serious allegations against Sohail and Jatin, accusing them of misbehavior during her time on the show. Subsequently, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja, and Malav Rajda also came forward to share their experiences of the working environment on the show. These actors have made several serious allegations, including non-payment of dues, harassment of actors on set, the maintenance of a male chauvinistic atmosphere, and mental torment, among others.

