Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reveals WHY Gurucharan Singh decided to quit; calls it 'wrong decision'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has often made headlines for its controversies. From pending dues, a male chauvinistic environment on sets, and a sexual assault case on producer Asit Modi, the show grabbed eyeballs many times. The news of actors leaving the show midway and accusing the showmakers of mental harassment also caused a stir. It was also reported that Gurucharan Singh, who is currently hospitalized, had accused Asit Modi of holding his payments.

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has revealed whether Gurucharan Singh would ever return to the show. In a conversation with Showsha, Asit Modi said, "At present, Balu (Balvinder Singh Suri) is playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, and he is doing amazing. There's too much love for Gurucharan Singh, and even my family loves him. He is a jolly person and is very spiritual."

Revealing why he decided to quit the show, Asit Modi said, "During Covid, he felt lonely or something, so he decided to leave the show. I tried to explain to him but he took the wrong decision. Now, it is difficult, but I don't know about future."

The producer dismissed reports of holding Gurucharan Singh's pending payments. Asit Modi mentioned how he told Gurucharan Singh to come to Mumbai and not feel lonely, as they are a family. He explained that if a person quits the show, that doesn't mean their relationship is over. When asked if Gurucharan had asked him for work, Asit Modi agreed.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming storyline, Asit Modi shared that in 2025, new family members will come, new characters will be introduced in the show, and hinted that the family will grow.

For the uninformed, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. Since then, Balwinder Suri has been playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi. On January 8, Gurucharan Singh shared a social media post informing fans about his critical health condition.

