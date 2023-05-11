Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi said 'I feel like kissing you': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Asit Modi, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier today, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who essays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show, made allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi. While talking to Etimes TV, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her 'several times.' She shared that she ignored all his statements because of the 'fear of losing out on work.' While talking to Aaj Tak, Asit Modi has denied all the allegations against him and will take legal action against the actress for defaming his image.

Jennifer makes shocking revelations:

Now in a conversation with Aaj Tak, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed several incidents when she faced sexual harassment from the producer Asit Modi. While talking to the publication, Jennifer narrated that Asit tried to take advantage of the situation several times and made her feel uncomfortable by harassing her sexually and mentally.

Jennifer shared, "From the beginning, Asit Ji often complimented me by saying 'you look very nice' and once asked me if I drink alcohol. Without being shy, I told him that I drink whiskey. After this, he repeatedly asked me to have a drink with him. Although it was jokingly but things changed in 2019 when our entire team went to Singapore."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared, "During the trip, Asit asked me to come to his room and drink whiskey with him. I was surprised to hear this from him. Then a day later, he again complimented me and said, ‘you are looking beautiful, I feel like holding and kissing you. Hearing this, I trembled in fear.”

Jennifer also mentioned that she spoke about Asit Modi's behavior to her two colleagues. Further while talking to the publication, the actress mentioned, “I told two of my colleagues about this. One slammed Asit Modi while the other tried to protect me in front of him." Narrating another incident, Jennifer said, "Once Asit Modi said, ‘If you don't have a room partner at night, come and drink whiskey in my room. When things did not seem to go his way, he started giving me less screen space."

Apart from accusing the producer, Jennifer has alleged that the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj behaved rudely with her, and she has filed a case against them. Whereas, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj mentioned that Jennifer used to misbehave with everyone on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They mentioned that they had to terminate the actress' contract because her behavior was bad on the sets and even they have already registered a complaint against Jennifer.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with it for 15 years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

