Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah PROMO: Will Bagha and Bawari return safely from Khandala?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bringing laughter to its viewers for almost fifteen years now. To keep the audiences intrigued, the makers of the show keep on introducing entertaining yet relevant twists in the storyline.

As per the fresh promo, Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi is seen getting concerned for Bagha and Bawari who have gone to collect a cheque for him from Khandala.

Jethalal in new trouble

The latest teaser of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah posted on the official Instagram handle of Sony SAB begins with Jethalal receiving a call from the client, who was not giving him the payment for a long time. He surprises Jethalal as he asks him to quickly come to Khandala and take his cheque of Rs 18 lakhs.

Jethalal gives the responsibility of collecting the cheque to Bagha, who decides to take Bawari along with him. Bagha and Bawari see it as an opportunity to spend quality time together and celebrate their first wedding anniversary too. Jethalal asks Bagha to be careful and not commit any mistake.

The last part of the promo shows Nattu pointing out at the oil lamp which has been blown off. Jethalal views it as a bad indication. He immediately dials to Bagha but is unable to connect to him. This makes Jethalal grow anxious about Bagha’s well being.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya sanket de raha hai ye bujhta diya Bagha ke baare mein? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah, Mon-Sat raat 8:30 baje #SonySAB par (What indication is the blowing off oil lamp giving about Bagha? To know about it, watch #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah, Mon-Sat, 8:30 pm on #SonySAB).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian Television. It premiered on 28 July 2008 and is inspired by the popular humorous column, Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah written by the renowned Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. It is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

