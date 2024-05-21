Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic show that has been running on television for more than 15 years now! It's safe to say that the hit sitcom has delivered countless humorous moments that will live on with the audiences forever. With every year, the fandom of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah keeps growing consistently and there are no second thoughts about it!

Because of its engaging script and interesting way of portraying societal issues, the show has held on to the attention of viewers. Produced by Asit Modi, each character and actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left an indelible mark in the audience's hearts. The actors are referred to by their characters' names, demonstrating the strong impression they have left over the years.

From educating audiences to making them laugh at the same time, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly a show that is hard to ignore. While its popularity and fanbase have been growing continuously, Pinkvilla decided to bring an interesting quiz for the ardent fans of the show. If you have grown up watching this sitcom, let's test your knowledge to see how much you know about this show.

Here's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Quiz:

Premiered in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sacchin Shrof, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, and more in key roles.

