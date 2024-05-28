After tickling viewers' funny bones with his stint on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan left his fans restless after disappearing for almost a month. However, he has now returned and is in good health. In a recent interview with Times Now, Gurucharacn spoke about his decision to disappear, his health issues, and more. Read on to find out about him below.

Gurucharan Singh wants to clear legal formalities before talking on the matter

Talking to the above-mentioned publication, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he is not ready to talk about his disappearance and is waiting for a few legal formalities to finish, post which he would talk about it in detail. He said, "I want to finish a few things first before opening up about it. Ek baar ye closing ho jaye, then I will definitely talk about it."

He added, "Whatever was pending of mine has been completed but now my father has to go and complete the formalities. The election was going on, so we thought we would wait till then. The court formalities have to be done."

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh recent birthday wish for his father:

Talking about his health, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said that his health was fine and that he experienced a headache recently, but got it under control later. He added that he took Electrol as he was feeling weak.

When asked about disappearing for 26 days without informing his parents, Gurucharan said, "I will talk to you about it soon and tell you everything that made me take this decision. Just give me time till the closing. You'll get all your answers then."

For the uninitiated, Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. His father took Police officials' help to locate him. It was assumed that he was abducted. However, he returned home safe and sound on May 18. 2024, debunking all conspiracy theories.

