Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sakharam goes missing

Tapu Sena gets curious and asks how did they enter the house even if they made it on time. Jethalal explains how the boss gave a six while playing cricket and they all went to the garden to search for the ball. During this time, Jethalal and Taarak found an oppurtunity to sneak into the house and tie a dupatta as a bandage. Everyone gets surprised by this. Bhide says that this is true friendship where Taarak almost got himself in trouble trying to help his bestfriend Jethalal. Haathi asks Taarak to enjoy his 3 day long vacation since he got it.

Taarak thanks them all for helping him in this situation and gets happy at his 3 day long vacation as he gets an opportunity to rest. Anjali says they should go for a vacation instead and everyone teases her. Haathi tells this calls for an occasion to eat something sweet. Goli orders gulaab jamun and they eat together. Taarak mentions how he wants to eat junk food for these three days and enjoy his holidays. Anjali tells he only got an holiday from his office but that doesn’t count as an excuse for his diet plan. Komal asks her to be more lenient as they’re going out after a long time.

Madhavi notices Sakharam missing

The doorbell rings and everyone gets a jump scare thinking it’s the boss. But, to their relief, the driver gives him a letter and file that asked him to work from home these three days. Later, when Anjali and Taarak are alone, Anjali asks him to not worry about the work as she’ll help him as well. Bhide and Madhavi go to their house and talk about how they come together when there’s any trouble. Madhavi goes down and notices Sakharam missing. Haathi also gets worried. They call Bhide and he gets shocked looking at Sakharam missing. Bhide realises he left it outside the gate when the boss had come. He asks Abdul and the latter points out that he doesn’t remember seeing Sakharam when he came back.

