Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sodhi and Tapu Sena accused of robbery

When Tapu Sena decides to take Bapuji to dinner, they face many obstacles and one such appears to be a punctured tyre. Bapuji’s assurance makes them all work together towards fixing the tyre. Gogi and Goli miss catching the stepney and it rolls down the road. They run behind it, while Sonu and Bapuji watch the jeep. They question a man if he has seen a tyre he gives a practical answer of how many tyres he has seen in the day and Tapu Sena loses their calm.

They rush to the other side and the man thinks that now that they’re out of the picture he can go grab the tyre and sell it to get money. Tapu Sena and Sodhi catch him red-handed trying to take the tyre and pry on him to get the tyre back. Although, the public misinterprets the situation thinking that it’s Tapu Sena and Roshan trying to take away that man’s tyre. They defend themselves but the stranger accuses Tapu Sena and Sodhi of stealing. Goli with his quick instincts yells that the police is here for justice and the man listening to this gets scared and runs away.

Tapu Sena, Sodhi, and Bapuji make their way to dhaba

The public understands that only the ones that are guilty run away from the police. They take their tyre back and fix it to the jeep and to everyone’s surprise, Sodhi’s jeep runs out of battery. Goli expresses his hunger and Sodhi’s friend comes to the rescue. After everything is set, they reach the dhaba and enjoy their meal making sure Bapuji is happy. Bhide worries about Sonu not reaching home yet and is surprised when she enters and tells about the series of events that happened. Roshan suggests Sodhi that they should go to the dhaba with the entire society and Gogi agrees.

Also read: Tapu Sena faces obstacles in executing dinner plan