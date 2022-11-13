Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sonu notices Bapuji is sad; Tapu Sena decide to have dinner with him

Haathi praises Bhide’s quote regarding the word ‘sorry’ on the notice board. Taarak says the quote is wrong as husbands and employees have to say sorry to their wives and bosses respectively. Popatlal comes and says he wishes to apologise to his wife soon as well. Taarak says that he’ll understand only when he gets married. Haathi comments that the word ‘sorry’ is like oxygen for the wives and they cannot live without it. Popatlal questions what’s wrong with apologising to their wives as they’re not someone else’s and asks them to be grateful that they have such great caring wives who love them so much.

Bhide and Popatlal’s healthy arguments begin and Taarak and Haathi leave asking them to continue. Popatlal goes with Bhide to his house. Madhavi and Sonu go to get snacks. Gogi, Goli and Pinku come to Bhide’s house and asks him to fund for the club house's game supplies.Bhide refuses so Popatlal gives them cash. Madhavi and Sonu get snacks and Bhide gets annoyed that Goli ate everything. Tapu Sena play in the clubhouse. Goli challenges everyone and defeats them. Bapuji comes to meet him explaining how he was feeling bored as he was alone.

Tapu Sena decide to treat Bapuji

He leaves after talking to them. Sonu tells her friends that Bapuji seemed sad. They decide to treat him for dinner. They go his house and inform him about the plan. Bapuji gets happy and thanks them. He calls Jethalal and informs him that he’s going out with Tapu Sena. Jethalal asks how will they take care of him and tells he’ll also come. Bapuji lectured him and Jethalal agrees to let him go.

