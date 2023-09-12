Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Tapu aka Raj Anadkat's is missing someone on his trip; Read post

One of the iconic television shows which is still thriving is, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The show has been running for 14 years and is still one of the most-watched shows of 2023. One of the loved characters in the show was Tapu, who was played by Raj Anadkat. The actor has been absent from the show which raised many fans' eyebrows. During an interview with Pinkvilla, he didn't say anything rather created suspense about whether or not he left the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma actor, Raj Anadkat is currently holidaying in Bangkok and enjoying the beautiful weather. He has been posting beautiful pictures of his outings. Today, he posted a picture on his social media that got fans to go Aww. The actor posted a beautiful picture of a beach during the sunset.

Raj Anadkat muses about nature

Raj captioned it, "Pov: You Miss Her Wherever You Travel" with a heart emoji. The actor set Ayushmann Khurrana's song, Pal Dil Ke Paas as the background music for the post. His fans had some hilarious yet cute responses to his post.

Fans looking for Babitji in Bangkok

As the TMKOC fame actor posted on his Instagram handle, fans commented with some hilarious responses. A fan wrote-"Babitaji ka like aana baki he". Another fan wrote-"Babita ji ki baat ho ri hai yaha"(Are they talking about Babitaji).

Some fans also posted adorable comments. One fan commented, "So cute Raj buddy!" Another user wrote, "Be happy". The reason why fans are teasing Raj with Babitaji (played by Munmun Dutta) is that a few months back both were reported to be dating.

On the work front, Raj Anadkat was seen in SORRY SORRY with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann. He posts vlogs for his fans on his YouTube channel.

