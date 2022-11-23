Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak almost gets caught by his boss

Jethalal was about to close a deal but what he required was a translator with great proficiency in English, as there had to be a final meeting with his international clients to sign the deal. Luckily for him, Taarak agreed to be his translator by being present for the meeting, and for his sake, he even lied to his boss about his leg getting sprained just so he could help his best friend.

Everything was going well, as Jethalal complemented and tried conversing with his clients in English mixed with Hindi which made the clients from Kenya not understand. Thankfully, Taarak’s presence makes it easier for them all and he indulges himself in devouring the jalebi fafda without worrying about Anjali’s warnings. Taarak’s boss, on the other hand, reaches Gada Electronics to buy a new phone. Seeing his boss get down from the car, Taarak ducks under the table and Jethalal tries to send him away.

Taarak’s boss arrives at Gada Electronics

Bhaaga gives him a car charger adapter and Jethalal gives him a 50% discount just to send him off but Bhaaga continues his duty diligently which angers Jethalal as Taarak’s boss doesn’t leave. Once he leaves, Taarak gets happy but his boss comes back and Taarak hides behind the chair again. After buying the headphones, Taarak’s boss takes a leave but Taarak’s fear continues to stay. Jethalal’s clients also take a leave after securing the deal. Taarak calls his boss to ask about his whereabouts and apologize for taking leave but the latter leaves him shocked when he reveals that he was coming to his house to surprise him. Taarak gets shocked and wonders what to do.

