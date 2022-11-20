Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak decides to lie to his boss

Taarak decides to lie to his boss and ask for a leave for the sake of his best friend, Jethalal . He fakes an injury and sends a photo of his leg covered in dressing. Anjali questions Taarak if he’s sure about taking a leave for 3 days like Haathi suggested as he doesn’t like running away from his job. Taarak informs her that booking his boss’ wife’s kitty party ticket isn’t his work and he’s more than happy to provide his assistance to Jethalal in his international deal meeting.

Anjali agrees but expresses her concern about his lie getting caught. Taarak questions why is she even thinking of that as he has convinced his boss about his leg sprain by video-calling him. Taarak comes out and meets Haathi, Sodhi, and Iyer. Iyer learns that Taarak really hadn’t sprained his leg and tells Haathi that he shouldn’t have lied. Haathi defends himself saying that he was protecting Jethalal and Taarak. Iyer worries that people involved with Jethalal might also get into trouble.

Taarak’s boss suspects him

Taarak says if someone likes laughing with friends, then they should also be supportive when the other person falls in trouble. Taarak leaves as his taxi arrives but his boss’ incoming call leaves him scared. The boss questions the car horns that he can hear and Taarak lies to him saying that he’s watching TV and convinces him that he’s home. Dressed in suits, Bhaaga and Nattu Kaka talk about the meetings. Jethalal enters the shop and they welcome him with an aarti. Jethalal questions why are they dressed in suits, to which they reply that they did it so their international client take them seriously.

