Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak gets caught with junk food in his bag

Anjali scolds Taarak for eating junk food behind her back. Sodhi , Roshan, and Gogi go to Haathi’s house to spread the love of Guru Nanak Jayanti and gives them prasad. They wish them a Happy Festival. Sodhi tells him about how even their Guru preaches life is important just like his profession. Popatlal gets an offer for registering in a marriage bureau and gets excited. He is about to leave to register but Sodhi with his family arrive at his doorstep. Roshan gives him the prasad and Popatlal also wishes them a happy festival.

Popatlal informs them that he’s going to the bureau to register. Sodhi asks him if this has worked out since he has gone to many bureaus for the same. Popatlal says he’s tired of waiting and mentions maybe his time for marriage has expired. Sodhi explains how Gurunanak has preached that time will fix everything. Babita and Iyer talk about how they should go with the Singhs for the festival. Sodhi, Roshan, and Gogi come and give them prasad at the same time.

Bhide’s misunderstanding of Popatlal

Bhide, Sonu, and Madhavi have breakfast and Sonu expresses her craving for eating something sweet. Roshan with her family enters and tells Sonu that her wish will be fulfilled and serves her prasad. Bhide asks for more and Roshan gives him. Bhide explains how it’s nice to live in Gokuldham Society as their diversity makes them unique. Sonu agrees. Later in the evening, the men sit in Abdul’s soda shop. Popatlal comes with a pickle box and Bhide questions why did he buy it from outside when Madhavi only makes it and says it’s unfair that he’s buying it elsewhere. Popatlal explains to them all that one of his reporter friends gave it to him. They talk about how good this day was and Bhide hopes the next day also remains as good as this.

