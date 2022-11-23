Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak running away from his boss?

Taarak Mehta panics about his boss finding out that he lied to him about his sprain. Taarak, who lied to his boss and went to Gada Electronics to help Jethalal was almost caught by his boss there as well. But, trouble continues to lurk upon him when his boss informs him that he’s coming to his house to check up on him. Taarak wonders what to do.

Jethalal asks Taarak to call Anjali and tells her to ask her to leave the house and lock the door from outside and leave so when his boss calls him, he can tell that Anjali locked the house and went to some work because he was resting in his room. Anjali doesn’t pick up the phone and Taarak panics. They decide to call Bhide but he also doesn’t pick up as he’s riding his scooter. They call Abdul and ask him to not let Taarak’s boss inside society. Taarak’s boss gets suspicious of Taarak when his driver mentions that it’s easy to fool anyone with a fake medical report or can disguise anyone as a doctor and ask them to lie.

Taarak’s boss reaches the society

Taarak and Jethalal find a taxi and leave for society. Abdul locks the gate of the society and keeps boxes outside the gate. Taarak’s boss reaches the society and demands why the gate is locked. Abdul tells him that Bhide locked the gate as he’s the secretary. Bhide comes and questions Abdul about who locked the door. Taarak’s boss questions why’s he acting naive as he is the one who closed the gate. Bhide gets frustrated and decides to move the boxes away and open the gate with his spare key and he fails to understand Abdul’s hints.

