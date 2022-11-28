Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak successfully fools his boss

Taarak’s boss protests to see Taarak in his bed and pretends to care for him. Bhide and Haathi try to stop him but Taarak’s boss enters the room and gets shocked looking at him sleeping in his room. He finds it hard to believe Taarak’s presence in the room. Bhide and Haathi get shocked and wake Taarak up asking him to meet his boss who came to check up on him. Taarak wakes up and acts surprised. He questions his boss’ arrival. His boss tells him that he came to check up on him since he had sprained his leg.

Taarak thanked him for his concern and asks if he didn’t believe that his leg was actually sprained. His boss lies saying he did believe him but then asks him to show his leg. Taarak gets surprised but then shows his leg. Haathi gets shocked and tells Bhide that Taarak has tied the dupatta to the wrong leg. Bhide also gets shocked. Taarak’s boss questions him for wearing a dupatta as he was wearing a bandage.

Taarak explains how he made it on time

Taarak says that he wanted his wife’s love to stay close as well, hence he used the dupatta. The boss notices that it’s the wrong leg and asks Taarak why has he tied the dupatta on the other leg. Haathi tells him that in the video call the camera was inverted and not so surprisingly, the boss believes it as well. Taarak taunts his boss for not trusting him and Taarak’s boss leaves asking him to recover soon. Tapu Sena, Madhavi, and Komal get shocked to see Taarak’s boss come out calmly. Bhide asks them not to worry as the boss met Taarak and they send him off bidding human goodbye. They all rush in and question Taarak. The doorbell rings and they fear that it’s his boss again but to their relief it’s Jethalal. Jethalal and Taarak explain how they got an auto and also agreed to not charge extra when they had given up. This left them all surprised.

