Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak's boss falls prey to Tapu Sena's antics

The latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , a stranger agrees to help the ill fate of Taarak . Jethalal and Taarak reach Gokuldham Society but after realising they lied about a family emergency, the stranger asks them to get down as he doesn’t want to help liars especially if they’re lying to their boss. Jethalal tries to convince him but Taarak asks him to let go and catch an auto.

Abdul continues to stall Taarak’s boss at the office but he soon heads out. Tapu Sena greets the boss and then challenges him to a cricket match. He refuses to play and Goli taunts him by saying he probably can’t play well. Taarak’s boss falls prey to this reverse psychology and challenges them that he’ll hit at least a six in one over. They continue to play.

Taarak’s boss meets Anjali

Anjali panics about Taarak’s boss and decides to call Bhide to ask about what happened but he doesn’t pick up. She proceeds to call Madhavi and enquire about the boss’ presence. Madhavi informs her that she isn’t aware of where the boss is right now and advices her to not go out of the house. Anjali agrees but panics. Bagha also feels restless and worries about Taarak’s boss catching him. Nattu Kaka assures him that nothing will happen to Taarak as they’ll reach on time. Anjali can’t stop feeling guilty for not picking up Taarak’s phone. Taarak’s boss plays cricket with Tapu Sena and the ball goes outside the compound so he is asked to go get it from the garden. Gogi finds the ball but hides it. Later, the boss realises that it’s getting late to meet Taarak and rings the doorbell. Anjali opens the door and the boss gets happy seeing her. When he’s stalled again, he barges into Taarak’s while Bhide, Anjali and Hathi try to stop him but their efforts go in vain.

