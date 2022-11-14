Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena faces obstacles in executing dinner plan

Bapuji gets angry and yells at Jethalal when the latter talks him into not going to the dinner for his safety purposes. Jethalal agrees and Bapuji tells Tapu Sena that he has informed Jethalal so it’s better if they take permission from their parents as well because they won’t step out if they don’t have permission. Tapu Sena assure him. Gogi goes home and informs Roshan that they all plan on going to dinner with Bapuji since he was feeling lonely. Roshan agrees and tells he will be happy.

Bhide refuses to give permission to Sonu asking her what will happen if Bapuji gets lost since he has a list of getting lost. Sonu informs him how happy Bapuji was and now he’ll be sad to learn they won’t go. Madhavi convinces Bhide that they’re all adults and can take care of themselves. Bhide fears Jethalal will accuse him of anything wrong happens. Sonu assures him that Jethalal agreed. Bhide then agrees to ask her to keep them updated. She gets happy and hugs him. Goli informs his parents that he’s leaving.

Tapu Sena and Bapuji get help from Sodhi

Haathi asks him where’s he going and Komal informs him that Tapu Sena is going to have dinner with Bapuji. Haathi and Komal tell him that they’re happy they’re giving time to Bapuji as a lot of youth nowadays don’t care about their elders much. Tapu Sena gather downstairs and meet Bapuji. Their cabs keep getting cancelled. Sodhi offers to drop them and Bapuji asks him to have dinner with them only. Sodhi calls Roshan and informs her that he won’t come home for dinner. She scolds him for going out to party with his friends. He assures her that he’s going with Tapu Sena and Bapuji. They leave but then the tire gets punctured midway.

