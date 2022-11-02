Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena surprises everyone by finishing Diwali work

Bhide and Madhavi go down to the compound and get scared of the consequences. They go down and get shocked to see Gokuldham Society’s work finished and looking clean. Bhide wonders if he’s dreaming or not and runs around admiring the building in shock. Everyone asks him why is he so surprised and he asks them who removed the bamboo and the sheets from the building.

They get surprised and ask him if he’s joking because he is the one who was supposed to do everything so they assumed he stayed up all night for this work. He exclaims that he did not stay up for this reason but he was awake because he was scared to face their wrath when he was going to inform them that the work was undone because Babu and Raju told the people who were supposed to come to remove that bailed on them. Everyone wonders who did it and Babu and Raju arrive at the society. They throw a lot of questions at them and Babu asks them to calm down and call Tapu Sena down so they will explain properly.

Tapu Sena comes for the rescue

Tapu Sena is called down and when questioned about the bamboo they reply saying that Goli went out of the house and found Raju and Babu sitting outside worriedly. When Goli asked them what happened they told him how the bamboo cannot be removed and people cannot celebrate Diwali. Goli calls the rest of the Tapu Sena down and they go to the nearest film set only to find out it’s Rohit Shetty’s and ask the crew to hell them out. They agreed to help them and that’s how the work is done. Everyone thank Tapu Sena for their quick thinking and also appreciate Raju and Babu’s hard work and thank them. Bhide says the ladies decided not to change the colour of the building so that the originality is maintained. The men applaud the women and then everyone gets excited for Diwali.

Also read: Bhide and Madhavi receive a shocker for Diwali