Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Disha Vakani return as Dayaben? Producer Asit Modi says ‘I believe she…’

Viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are eagerly waiting for actress Disha Vakani to return to the serial and reprise her role as Dayaben. While producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier assured viewers that he is trying his best to bring her back, it seems things have changed now.

Given the current circumstances of Disha Vakani, Asit Modi feels it will be difficult for her to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While he is still trying to bring her back, he stated, “I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister, Disha Vakani, has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also a family to me. You worked together for 17 years, and it became your extended family.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer also told News18 Showsha that he hopes some miracle will bring back Vakani and delight the viewers. However, if things don’t work out, then Modi will look for another actress to step into Dayaben’s shoes.

For the uninitiated, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in September 2017 and hasn’t returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since then. It’s been a long seven years since she’s been absent from the show, but the makers haven’t replaced her yet. Viewers loved how Disha Vakaani portrayed the innocent and funny Dayaben; her character is one of the primary reasons why the show enjoys immense popularity.

Meanwhile, talking about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made headlines many times since last year due to several controversies related to its actors. As they left the show, the likes of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Palak Sindhwani, and others leveled serious allegations against the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, and his team.

