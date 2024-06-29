Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Popatlal's wedding with Madhubala take place? READ to know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most beloved sitcoms, which still offers a big dose of entertainment and laughter. Well, apart from showcasing the daily lives of the Gikuldham society residents, one of the sub storylines that has been a huge hit among the fans is Popatlal's marriage.

There have been many instances when his wedding track was introduced but things never worked positively for him. But now, it seems like Popatlal's wedding is close to happening!

Popatlal being one of the most eligible bachelors of Gokuldham Society is a universal fact. This time, none other than Inspector Chalu Pandey has bought a marriage proposal for the responsible journalist in the show.

Will Popatlal leave Gokuldham Society?

As per the current track, Gokuldham society members are super excited with the news of Popatlal finding the perfect match. However, on the other hand, Popatlal feels hopeless about him getting married after he didn't receive a call from Chalu Pandey on Kundali Match. So, in reaction to the same, Popatlal has decided to leave the Gokuldham Society if he doesn't find himself a wife, this time.

Gokuldham Society members, who are more like family to each other, have been praying for Popatlal and Madhubala's Kundali match. But his decision to leave society has left them worried. Be it any situation or adversity, all of them have stood together, but this time, things seem to be more serious than ever.

So, what will happen now? Will Popatlal get married, or is history going to repeat itself? Can Gokuldham's residents convince Popatlal to change his decision to leave the society?

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest-running sitcoms. It aired first in 2008 and has competed over 4100 episodes. Furthermore, it has undergone several changes in terms of its cast.

For the unversed, the show is inspired by the popular humorous column, Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah written by the renowned Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta. The ensemble cast includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak, and others.

