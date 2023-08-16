Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update, August 16: Bhide teaches his students the importance of Independence Day

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 16 August written update: The episode starts with Bhide giving tuition classes to his students. He asks them many questions related to the importance of Independence Day. Bhide goes on to describe the importance of Independence Day and how the brave freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for their country. Later, Madhavi enquires if he has discussed the budget and decorations for the Independence Day function with Tapu Sena. However, Bhide refuses saying that he will handle everything on his own. Madhavi reminds him that it is always Tapu who has taken care of the budget and decorations every year.

Later Tapu and his friends arrive at Bhide’s place to ask him for permission. Bhide tells them that they do not need his permission and they can do things on their own. Tapu Sena feels surprised and further tells him that they are here to take permission for a picnic plan. Bhide gets shocked hearing this and reminds them that it is 15th August which is none other than Independence Day. However, Tapu Sena refuses to listen to them and informs them that they will be going for a picnic at any cost. Bhide gets angry and decides to talk to Champak Chacha about this matter. He explains the entire matter to Champak Chacha and asks for a solution. Champak Chacha tells him that as a teacher he knows better and he can handle this situation. He further asks Bhide to speak to Tapu Sena politely regarding this topic and he agrees with him.

Later, Bhide visits the clubhouse and apologises to Tapu Sena for being rude to them. He further happily grants them permission for a picnic on Independence Day. Tapu Sena gets excited and is grateful to Bhide for giving them permission. Later Bhide shows them some important and beautiful from the last Independence Day celebrations. Seeing this Tapu Sena gets emotional and finally realises the true meaning of Independence Day. They finally decide to cancel their picnic plans and promise to celebrate Independence Day in the society itself.

In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will see Gokuldham Society members gathering for Independence Day celebrations. However, they are confused about whom will do the flag hoisting. Tapu Sena tells them that a special guest will arrive to do the flag hoisting.

