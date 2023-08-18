Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update, August 17: Jethalal's long drive dreams with Babita

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, written update August 18: Today’s episode begins with Jethalal leaving to work at his electronics shop. He receives a phone call from Taarak who asks him if he has left for the shop or not. Jethalal tells him that he is still in the society compound and will wait for him. Taarak tells him to wait for some time and that he will be there soon. Later, Jethalal happily starts looking at Babita’s car and starts dreaming about going on a long drive with her. He wants to meet her son and spend a good time with her. Later, Bhide enters the scene and asks Jethalal why he is looking and smiling at Babita’s car.

However, Jethalal tells him that he was not smiling but instead looking at the wires hanging around Babita’s balcony which is a cause of worry. He further asks Bhide since it is the rainy season he should think about fixing the wiring as soon as possible. Bhide is grateful to him for informing him about the wire issues in the rainy season. He further informs Jethalal that today he is going to the nearby areas around Jethalal’s shop Gada Electronics so if he wants they can leave together on his scooter Sakharam. Jethalal thanks him and further asks Bhide if they can take Taarak along with them too on his scooter only if he does not mind. Bhide happily agrees with him and they all decide to leave together.

Later, Bhide is seen going to the society office to finish the rest of his work before leaving with Jethalal and Mehta. Meanwhile, Babita comes to the society compound and informs Jethalal that she has an appointment at a beauty parlour. Jethalal further realises that the beauty parlor is in the area near his shop and happily requests Babita to drop him at the shop in her car. Babita agrees to drop him making him even more happy. He asks Babita to wait for Taarak so they can all leave together. However, he gets a call from Champak Chacha who asks him for medicines. Jethalal gets sad about his long drive dream with Babita being shattered as he returns home and later decides to leave for his shop.

In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will witness the entry of a mysterious man named Chintamani. He will consult Dr Hathi about his weird problems leaving him confused. Will Chintamani bring new some drama to Gokuldham society?

This episode has been watched on Sony LIV.

