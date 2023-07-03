Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji shocks fans in new avatar; Check Out

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undoubtedly been one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television screens. Produced by Asit Modi, the show has entertained the audience for almost 15 years and still manages to keep viewers hooked to its content. Asit Modi's show is popular for the hilarious antics of the characters. One such character, Bapujji who is mostly seen in dhoti, kurta, and topi has surprised netizens with his new avatar.

Amit Bhatt's new avatar

The actor, who is typically seen donning traditional attire on the show, recently posed on a bike, showcasing a completely different side of himself. Amit Bhatt's picture, where he can be seen striking a pose on a bike, quickly spread across social media platforms, leaving fans in disbelief at his transformation. While the actor sported a kurta with jeans, one thing that remained common is his Gandhi topi. The actor uploaded the picture on his social media account where he appeared almost unrecognizable.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture of Amit Bhatt in his new avatar not only surprised fans but also sparked a meme fest online. Netizens flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes and jokes, speculating how his character, Bapuji, would react to his stylish transformation. One netizen even quipped, "Babita ji bete se nahi, baap se impress ho jayengi" (Babita ji would be impressed by the father, not the son). Another wrote, "Bapujji on his way to pick up Daya ben." Seeing him pose on his Royal Enfield, another fan called him a 'rockstar.' Well, going by the comment section, it seems netizens are surely impressed with his new avatar.

Meanwhile, the long-running show was in the news recently after actress Jenniffer Mistry accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Several other actresses also came in support of Jenniffer.

