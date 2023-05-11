Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi reacts to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s sexual assault accusation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular sitcom show on Indian Television. In the last few years, the show witnessed a lot of actors quitting the show after being associated with it since its inception. Apart from this, the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Last month, Shailesh Lodha who essayed the role of role of Taarak Mehta filed a complaint against him. Now, he has again landed in trouble as actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character, Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi accused him of sexual assault.

Asit Kumarr Modi's reaction to Jennifer's complaint

Speaking to ETimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared that she was subjected to humiliation on the sets by the project Head and the executive producer. She said, "I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing to me to leave the sets. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn't forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving Sohail threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj."

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi stated that he will take legal action against Jennifer. He said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

Project Head Sohel Romani and Jatin Bajaj's reaction

Reacting to the actress' claim, Project Head Sohel Ramani and Jatin Bajaj said that Jennifer misbehaved with the entire team on the show. They further added, "While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

