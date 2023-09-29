Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal enjoys break from show; Find out what he is up to

Dilip Joshi is best known as everyone’s favourite Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His role tickles the funny bones of the viewers and he is one of the reasons why the show enjoys immense popularity. Currently, he is one of the most talented senior actors in the industry. He has extensively worked in the Gujarati and Hindi film and television industry. Over the years, the actor has been part of numerous television dramas, films, and other projects.

Dilip Joshi is currently enjoying his break

Actors have a hectic schedule and sometimes they have to shoot even till late at night. Amidst this busy schedule, Dilip Joshi took a short break to enjoy time with his family. ETimes reported today that a source revealed, "Dilip Joshi has taken a break from his show and is currently on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family. The actor is in Daresalaam for a special occasion that is happening in the Swaminarayan temple.” The actor, who is not very active on social media has not posted any photos and videos from the trip yet. However, in his last post on social media, he talked about a religious site being constructed a Abu Dhabi. He uploaded a video of himself talking about it and wrote, “Jay Swaminarayan. Extending this heartfelt invitation for such a momentous and joyous occasion!”

Check out Dilip Joshi's video here:

Meanwhile, on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldham is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. In the show, Dilip Joshi’s character Jethalal informed everyone that after welcoming Bappa and performing the first aarti, he would leave to visit a colleague in Indore. He will miss the Ganpati celebrations this time. This explains the short break of the actor from the show.

Dilip Joshi’s professional life

On the work front, Dilip Joshi has been in the industry for a really long time and has cemented his place as a talented and reliable actor. He starred in Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Besides movies, he has popular shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others to his credit.

